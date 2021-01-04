Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
April Fools! PA Manufacturer Pulls Cauliflower Peeps Prank

Jillian Pikora

Peeps and Green Giant Packaging for Cauliflower Bunnies on April Fools Day.
Peeps and Green Giant Packaging for Cauliflower Bunnies on April Fools Day. Photo Credit: Peeps Instagram

Peeps and Green Giant to create Cauliflower flavored peep bunnies.

April Fools!

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania based manufacturer made teased the prank on Instagram Wednesday, but by Thursday the fans of the marshmallow brand we still taking aback by the 'new' product.

Many fans of both brands said they wanted to try the peeps, but unfortunately they cannot.

Peeps lovers can actually have a cool peep flavored Pepsi, in addition to all the other Easter seasonal peeps.

In Fall 2020 the brand had to limit production of some holiday peeps due to concerns for safety employee as COVID-19 infects in the state were at an all time high.

“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” said Just Born in a statement to media in September.

