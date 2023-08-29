BIG Bucks: $1.7 Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Poconos

The lucky winner matched all six balls pulled in the Thursday, Aug. 24 drawing for the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto, said state gaming representatives.

The Sunrise Market at 133 Sunrise Avenue is slated to receive a $10,000 bonus check for its part.

The winner will not be identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated, officials said. Winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and winning tickets should be immediately signed on the back.

More than 55,000 Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Thursday drawing, and every player should double-check every ticket every time.

