Allentown Stabbing Victim Had Harrowing Final Facebook Post

Those were the words posted to 29-year-old Kevin Tarafa's Facebook page nearly 24 hours exactly before he was stabbed dead in Allentown early Sunday, June 18.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Tarafa, of Bethlehem, was stabbed around 2:55 a.m. near 1522 Union Boulevard. At 4:45 a.m., he was pronounced dead on the 1600 Block of East Greenleaf Street.

Tarafa's final Facebook post certainly left an impact, having been shared 42 times as of 3 p.m.

"This is horrible bro wtf," one person commented. "I just hit you with a blessed happy Father’s Day ! I can’t believe this brotha [expletive]."

"Rest in peace please say Hi to zay for me," another said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center.

The death is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department, with assistance from the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

