Authorities said they were called to the 20 block of South Sherman Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29. They arrived to find a 44-year-old victim with "apparent wounds to the torso and head area," and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second victim was also hurt, according to officials.

The 13-year-old suspect was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and related counts, and police said she is being charged as an adult.

"As further details become available without harm to the integrity of the case, they will be made publicly available," city police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkes-Barre City Detective Division's Lt. Mathew Stash at 570-208-0911 or Detective Jason Dudick at 570-208-6778.

