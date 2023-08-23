Fair 60°

Woman Struck Dead In Lebanon: State Police

A 51-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car on US Route 22, Pennsylvania State Police announced around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

A map showing where the woman was struck dead. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Michael E. Zimmerman, 62, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet west on William Penn Highway near the intersection with Racehorse Drive in Union Township (Lebanon County) when he struck Jill C. Staub, 51, of New Oxford, the state police detailed in the release. 

Jill was struck at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 22, and she died while being transported, according to the release. 

Michael was wearing his seatbelt and suffered a minor injury. He was cared for by Life Lion EMS and was not transported. 

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available. Check back here for any updates. 

