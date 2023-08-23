Woman Struck Dead In Lebanon: State Police

Michael E. Zimmerman, 62, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet west on William Penn Highway near the intersection with Racehorse Drive in Union Township (Lebanon County) when he struck Jill C. Staub, 51, of New Oxford, the state police detailed in the release.

Jill was struck at 3:49 p.m. on Aug. 22, and she died while being transported, according to the release.

Michael was wearing his seatbelt and suffered a minor injury. He was cared for by Life Lion EMS and was not transported.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available. Check back here for any updates.

