Tractor-Trailer Slams Into Lebanon Home (Photos)

The tractor-trailed left Mountville Drive near Route 72 and slammed into a home in the 400 block of the road in Swatara Township on Thursday afternoon, according to responding fire companies.

The home was heavily damaged but it is unclear if anyone was in the home at the time of the collision.

One commentary on the Bunker Hill Fire Company's photos wrote that they were behind the tractor-trailer on the road from Jonestown and "he followed the speed limit and never went outside the lane until he just veered right as if he died. I was told he fell asleep which would make sense from what we witnessed. A surreal moment."

This assertion of narcolepsy has not been confirmed by authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating this crash.

