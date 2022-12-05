Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer.

40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Swatsky has previously served about six years in prison for various crimes as follows: over a year in prison for theft in 2010, another year for breaking and entering in 2011, a third year for retail theft in 2015, yet another year for assault in 2016, two years for burglary in 2018, as well as serving six months probation for drug use in 2015, court records show.

For this high-speed chase, he was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, reckless driving, careless driving, and registration and certificate of title required, according to Palmyra Police and confirmed by court documents.

In addition to this most recent case, Swatsky has a pending case for a DUI at the highest rate— a charge filed on June 2, and he was released on $1,000 in bail a little more than two weeks before this chase, according to court documents.

He had another set of DUI-related charges filed against him in May 2022 and a set of drug-related charges with a trial pending from an arrest in Sept. 2021, as detailed in court documents.

Swatsky is not from Palmyra— where all the charges have been filed, in fact, he is not even from Lebanon County, his current address is listed in Scranton, according to court records.

All four active cases are in different phases and have court appearances scheduled in Lebanon County between Dec. 2022 and March 2023, his court dockets show.

Swatsky is currently separated but is a father, according to his social media and it appears his child has not been in his custody since at least winter 2021.

His family and friends have taken to social media to beg him to get help and take care of himself, one writes:

"You need to stop worrying about relationships. I see the same pattern with you every time. Wake up and take care of yourself before your messed up out of your mind and back in jail. Enough is enough already!

If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction you can get support anytime 24/7 at the National Drug Helpline (844) 289-0879.

