Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

Jeep Driver Killed In By Train In Central PA Identified: Report

Jillian Pikora
Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Photo Credit: by User:Scillystuff using CommonsHelper on Labs via Wikimedia Commons

The woman who was killed in a car versus vehicle crash on Tuesday morning has been identified by the coroner, according to a report by PennLive.

Kimberly Gingrich, 63, of Palmyra, was in a Jeep Liberty on the train tracks near the the 300 block of North Railroad Street in Palmyra, when her car was struck by a Norfolk Southern train just after 8 a.m., the outlet says citing the Lebanon County coroner's office.

The cause and manner of death have not been released, and why the vehicle she was in was on the tracks remains unknown.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

