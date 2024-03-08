Mostly Cloudy 47°

SHARE

Pedestrian Struck In Lebanon, Authorities Say (Developing)

A pedestrian was injured when they were struck in the City of Lebanon on Friday morning, according to Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.

The intersection of 8th and Chestnut streets in Lebanon were a pedestrian was struck on Friday morning, authorities say.&nbsp;

The intersection of 8th and Chestnut streets in Lebanon were a pedestrian was struck on Friday morning, authorities say. 

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The person was struck on 8th Street at the intersection with Chestnut Street at 7:15 a.m. on March 8, LCDES detailed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the person was taken to a local hospital.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene, but Daily Voice is working to independently confirm that.

This is a developing situation so check back here for possible updates.

The city police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the police.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE