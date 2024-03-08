Pedestrian Struck In Lebanon, Authorities Say (Developing)

The person was struck on 8th Street at the intersection with Chestnut Street at 7:15 a.m. on March 8, LCDES detailed.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and the person was taken to a local hospital.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene, but Daily Voice is working to independently confirm that.

This is a developing situation so check back here for possible updates.

The city police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the police.

