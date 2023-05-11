PA Eatery Reopens After 'Technosapien' Broke Gas Lines

The police arrested 21-year-old Collin Matthew Potter after he caused "significant damage" inside and outside of Stuff'D Steaks at 2828 Horseshoe Pike on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, according to the police release and the eatery's Facebook page.

An alarm at 6:15 a.m. alerted the South Londonderry Township police to the burglary and they called the fire department to the scene after discovering all the hazards.

The Lehigh University senior apparently went home and posted photos of him inside the eatery that same morning.

Some of the photos he shared showed billowing smoke and an open box full of prescription pills in the background, although it is unconfirmed where those specific photos were taken, the police did say they analyzed videos to pin Potter as their suspect.

Commenters on the photos also said he was a disgruntled employee, but his LinkedIn does not list any job there and states that his last role was as a Network Engineer at Ancero in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Prior to that, the self-described "technosapien" DJ was a seasonal employee at Hersheypark while attending Palmyra Area Senior High School, according to his LinkedIn.

In an interview with police, he admitted to entering Stuff'D Steaks through the rear, stealing cash, sports memorabilia, and other items, saying they were "for a friend," according to an updated police release on Thursday.

He also admitted to damaging the gas pipe, spilling chemicals, and spreading oil onto the floor, as stated in the release.

The smoke in the background of the Facebook photo could be the paper he also admitted to lighting on fire, but he "exited the building upon smelling an odor and fearing for his own safety," although he did admit to "intentionally trying to set a fire," even though he failed at the arson attempt.

Potter has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and failure to prevent catastrophe, police say and court records confirm.

Stuff'd Steak reopened on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to over a hundred local supporters, according to the eatery's Facebook page.

Nothing about the business will change except the Sunday hours of operation. The new hours will be as follows:

Tuesdays – Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays 11a.m to 3 p.m.

Stuff’D Steaks’ closing hours are subject to change since they always close when they run out of supplies.

You can watch the owner's grand reopening speech in the player below.

