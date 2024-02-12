One Injured When Car Slams Into Annville Home: Fire Officials

The Bellegrove Fire Company was called to a report of a motor vehicle accident into a structure in the 1500 block of North State at 1:56 a.m., on Feb. 11, the company detailed in a release later that day.

One person was treated by EMS, but it is unclear if they were a resident or the person in the vehicle.

"Crews shored up [the] interior wall of structure which was damaged," as stated in the release.

The people who live in the home are being assisted by the Red Cross with temporary housing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The estimated cost of the damage was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.