Woman Struck By Train In Lebanon Shared Tragic Final Facebook Post

A 43-year-old woman has been identified after being struck by a train in Lebanon, police announced on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Jessie Ginnetto of Lebanon was standing on the tracks when she was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in the 800 block of Scull Street on Sunday, April 9, 2023,

She was found dead at the scene by city police called to the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.

Norfolk Southern has sent Daily Voice the following statement on this deadly incident:

"No matter the circumstances, any loss of life is a tragedy – our thoughts are with the family of this person during this difficult time. We would be remiss if we didn’t say that train tracks are simply no place for the public. They can be uniquely dangerous places that always beg extra care to ensure everyone’s safety."

Jessie was proud to be of Italian descent and was a feminist according to her social media.

She was predeceased by her mom and sister, according to their obituaries.

She is survived by her brother, his children, extended family, and friends.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Her last Facebook post was about a desire for a sense of belonging.

Her official cause and manner of death were not shared.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide there is help you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or chat online by clicking here.

