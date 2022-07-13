Mom Dies On The Way To The Hospital Following Lebanon County Car Crash: State Police

A 37-year-old mother who died en route to the hospital following a central Pennsylvania crash was identified by state police in a release on Tuesday, July 12.

Jennifer L. Ludwig of Myerstown was seriously hurt in a crash after the driver of the car she was in, Roger L. Barlow, 33, of East Earl, blew through a stop sign at the Greble Road and South Pine Grove Street intersection in Bethel Township for an unknown reason at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, according to the Pennsylvania state police release.

Barlow had been heading east on Greble Road in a 2016 C-Max Ford when he crashed into a 2013 Silverado Chevorlet going south on South Pine Grove Street, the release explains.

His car was flung off the road into a grassy area and the Silverado driver, Brian S. Grumbine, 37, of Fredricksburg was uninjured, as detailed by the police.

Ludwig died on the way to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where was also taken with serious injuries, police say.

Both cars had to be towed from the scene by Joe May's Towing, according to the release.

Ludwig was a "hardworking line supervisor at Mastronardi Produce in Jonestown," as stated in her obituary. She had previously attended a vocational school for pastry arts and received her associate degree from PA Culinary Institute, according to her obituary.

Some of her coworkers have been sharing about their sudden loss on social media, writing, "R.I.P Jennifer Ludwig. You were an amazing supervisor for the company. Kind hearted, team player, and passionate. You will be remembered."

"She enjoyed making crafts with crochet and wreaths, baking and trying all different foods, traveling, playing video games, such as World of Warcraft and Farm Together, watching TV shows, such as (Grey's) Anatomy, and she was a Harry Potter fan, and enjoyed drinking Bubble Tea and Pepsi," her obituary states.

She is survived by her daughter, parents, sisters, and a large extended family, according to her obituary.

Her funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home, 5 Campmeeting Road, Jonestown.

Donations to help her daughter can be made payable to Bruce A. Ludwig, memo line: In Memory of Jennifer Ludwig, Emily’s Fund and are to be mailed to Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville and the funeral home forward the donations to the family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.