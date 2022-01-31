Man ID'd In Crash With Mack Truck: Pennsylvania State Police

A man has died in a two vehicle crack involving a Mack Truck Monday afternoon, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Richard "Rick" G. Fairman, 73, of Lititz, died at Hershey Medical Center following the crash, according to the release.

Fairman was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima when he crossed over the double-yellow line– for an unknown reason– colliding with a 2016 Mack Truck in the southbound lane, along Route 501 in Lebanon on Monday around 1 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania state police.

Fairman “was entrapped and freed by mechanical means,” by first responders at the scene, according to the police.

He was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center by Life Lion– where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

The driver of the Mack Truck suffered a suspected minor injury but refused transportation to an area hospital from the scene, according to the release.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and both drivers were wearing seat belts, the release shows.

Life Lion and Myerstown First Aid Unit were among the first responders at the scene assisting state police, according to the release.

Fairman is originally from Baltimore, Maryland, according to his Facebook profile page.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, according to his Facebook.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

