Woman Dies At Scene Of Crash In Lebanon

One person was killed in a crash in East Hanover Township on Tuesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State police in Lebanon.

Clara J. Wenger, 64, of Jonestown, died at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Jonestown Road around 5:30 a.m.

Jonestown Road was closed between Ono and Schoolhouse roads for approximately three hours, but it has since reopened.

Wenger did not stop at a marked stop sign, hitting a rock, then a tree and finally rolling over.

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

