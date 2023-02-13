Woman Bites Man's Earlobe Off Driving Home From Lebanon, Police Say

A man has had emergency ear surgery after a woman assaulted him in a parking lot in Lititz, authorities say.

The unidentified man was having an argument with 22-year-old Skylar Peiffer of Lancaster after leaving a party and a "night of drinking" in Lebanon City and heading towards Lancaster. When the fight became physical, the driver pulled over into the parking lot at High Spring Water located at 727 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 3:13 a.m., according to multiple police releases the following day by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

During what police are calling a "domestic incident" Peiffer bit the man's upper earlobe off according to an interview a driver of the car had with the police.

The driver took the man to Good Samaritan Hospital's Emergency Room. Hospital staff called the police and said, "there was patient in the emergency room who is an assault victim. The adult male victim suffered a serious bite wound to the upper outer ear lobe and needed immediate attention to reattach it back in place, with the victim was being transferred to Hershey Medical Center for plastic surgeons to perform the ear reattachment," according to the NLCRPD.

Peiffer also confirmed the details of the incident during an interview the following day, after which she was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, and then release on $50,000 in bail, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before The Honorable David L.

Ashworth on Feb. 16 at 8:45 a.m., according to her court docket.

