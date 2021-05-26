Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: Camden Driver Surrenders In I-295 Crash That Killed Philadelphia Man, State Police Say
News

Truck Fire Closes Exit 89 At I-81, I-78 Interchange (Photos)

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
A large truck fire on Interstate 81 at Exit 89 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa
Truck fire on Interstate 81 at exit 89 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa
Smoke from the truck fire visible a mile away. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa
Smoke from the truck fire. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa
Truck fire on Interstate 81 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa
Crews on the scene of a truck fire along Interstate 81 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa
Smoke from the truck fire on Interstate 81 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: PennDOT Traffic Cameras-- 511pa

A truck fire closed exit ramp 89 along Interstate 81 southbound at the Interstate 78 interchange according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Emergency Dispatch Services.

Multiple fire crews were called to a large truck fire around 10:40 p.m.

The smoke could be seen for miles.

State police are redirecting traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

The closure is expected to last about one to two hours crews on the scene told dispatch.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.