Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
'Threats Of Violence' At School Postpones Central Pennsylvania Football Game

Jillian Pikora
Football.
Football. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Lebanon County school has postponed it's football game, as well as all other after school activities, following a threat of violence, according to a letter sent to parents.

The Palmyra Area School District cancelled Friday's afternoon activities after threats of violence were detected in the area.

One specific threat was not identified but a suspicious person was reported on one of the campuses.

“We are not aware of any immediate concern for safety. We are truly erring on the side of caution," a district official said in a statement on Friday.

The cancellations include a football game scheduled to be played against West York, as well as all Friday night  and Saturday activities.

The Palmyra Area School District could not be reached for further information.

No additional information has been released by area police.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

