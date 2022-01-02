Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
These Are The Best High Schools In Lebanon County, Website Says

Jillian Pikora
Cedar Crest High School – Cornwall-Lebanon
A school isn't just a building. It's a home: a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

The website broke it down even further, compiling a list of the best high schools in Lebanon County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

The weight for any factor that considers standardized test scores has been reduced by a third for the 2022 rankings as colleges still require test scores, but the future of standardized testing remains unclear, the website said.

The top five high schools in Lebanon County are as follows, Niche says:

  • 1: Cedar Crest High School – Cornwall-Lebanon
  • 2: Palmyra Area Senior High School – Palmyra
  • 3: Annville-Cleona Secondary School – Annville-Cleona
  • 4: Eastern Lebanon County Senior High School – Eastern Lebanon County
  • 5: New Covenant Christian School – Lebanon

Click here for the full list of best high schools in Lebanon County.

