SUNY Police Officer Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Central Pennsylvania, State Police Say

A New York man died in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 81 on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County.

Robert J. Mesec, 44, of Plattsburgh, New York, left the roadway and was killed near mile marker 94.8 in Swatara Township around 3:13 p.m.

Mesec failing to negotiate a right curve, drifting over the yellow fog line into the left shoulder and onto the rumble strips, state police said.

That's when he struck a guard rail and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Southbound I-81 lanes were closed between exit 100 to Route 443 to Pine Grove and exit 90 to Route 72 to Lebanon for several hours.

UPDATE: Crash on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 94.5. There is a traffic disruption. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) September 16, 2021

Northern Lebanon Fire Services and PennDOT assisted state police at the scene.

Mesec was a Southern University of New York Plattsburgh police officer from 2015 through 2020 according to openpayroll.

Information on his funeral and memorial services have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.