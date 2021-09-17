Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
SUNY Police Officer Dies In Motorcycle Crash In Central Pennsylvania, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania state police.
Pennsylvania state police. Photo Credit: Facebook- Pennsylvania state police

A New York man died in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 81 on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lebanon County.

Robert J. Mesec, 44, of Plattsburgh, New York, left the roadway and was killed near mile marker 94.8 in Swatara Township around 3:13 p.m.

Mesec failing to negotiate a right curve, drifting over the yellow fog line into the left shoulder and onto the rumble strips, state police said.

That's when he struck a guard rail and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Southbound I-81 lanes were closed between exit 100 to Route 443 to Pine Grove and exit 90 to Route 72 to Lebanon for several hours.

Northern Lebanon Fire Services and PennDOT assisted state police at the scene.

Mesec was a Southern University of New York Plattsburgh police officer from 2015 through 2020 according to openpayroll.

Information on his funeral and memorial services have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

