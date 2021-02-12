State Police Called To High School In Lebanon For Sexual Assault

Pennsylvania state police were called to Northern Lebanon high school for a report of sexual abuse, according to a release by police on Thursday.

Police were called to the school in Bethel Township on Nov. 9 at approximately 7:43 p.m., the release states.

A 17-year-old student told police her stepfather had been touching her inappropriately, according to the release.

Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate.

