Pennsylvania Man Admits To Luring Women Online To Handcuff, Rape Them: AG

A year after he was charged, a Patton Township man has admitted to raping and sexually assaulting six women that he met online, according to a release by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Kevin P. Mullen has pleaded guilty to charges related to the rape and sexual assault of six women over a nine-year period, 2012 through March 2021.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING DETAILS MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS***

The 50-year-old man used social networking platforms to connect with his victims, advertising that he was looking for a “cleaner” or “someone to cuddle with”, the release details. Mullen specifically used SeekingArrangements, Craigslist and Facebook Messenger to meet these women, WTAJ reported in 2021. Mullen would then invite the women to his home and use drugs, handcuffs, and other tactics to assault and rape them, according to the AG's office.

One of the women said he also impersonated her ex-boyfriend, so she agreed to meet him at Subway in Bellefonte before he took her home and assaulted her, WTAJ reported in 2021 citing the criminal complaint.

Another woman says she only escaped by using a butter knife to jimmy open a locked bedroom door, WJAC also reported in 2021 citing the complaint. In a separate report, the outlet said there was video footage of some of the incidents that a Judge was allowing as evidence.

“Today, Kevin Mullen pleaded guilty to committing violent sexual crimes against multiple women, after luring them to his home under false pretenses. While there is no undoing the damage Mullen has caused, today’s guilty plea is a step toward justice for these women,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Mullen pleaded guilty to Rape, Criminal Attempt-Rape and Aggravated Indecent Assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Kristyne Crist and Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.

