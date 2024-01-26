PA Woman Hit Son In Head With Metal Baseball Bat In Facebook Video: Police

A woman has been charged after police watched a Facebook video showing her hit her son in the head with a metal baseball bat.

Palmyra police officers were shown the video of Erin Doss, 43, of Palmyra, hitting her son on Jan. 12, according to a release by police.

The incident happened when the son was staying at his mother's house overnight from Jan. 10 into Jan. 11, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WGAL News 8.

The victim had a lump on his head and was cut, the outlet reports citing investigators.

Doss has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and reckless endangerment, according to police and court documents.

Doss was arrested on Jan. 13 and waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20, according to her court docket.

Her bail was also lowered to $5,000 from $10,000 on Jan. 20– she was released from the Lebanon County Prison on Jan 25, according to her docket.

Her next court appearance has been scheduled with Judge Samuel A. Kline on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m., according to the docket.

