Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
PA Military Fort Is The Country’s Busiest Training Center, Officials Say

Jillian Pikora
Military training in Pennsylvania in 2016.
Military training in Pennsylvania in 2016. Photo Credit: Facebook (FITG)

A central Pennsylvania fort is the busiest National Guard training center in the United States, according to an official release by the military.

Fort Indiantown Gap, which covers over 17,000 acres in northern Lebanon and Dauphin counties, is the nation’s top training center for the second year in a row and fifth time in the last seven years, based on the release.

FTIG hosted 113,075 personnel for a total of 727,878 “man-days” of training, over the last fiscal year, the report stated. Man-days are a computation of the number of personnel multiplied by the number of days they trained on post.

“In addition to the numerous ranges and state-of-the-art training facilities we offer, our customer service is second to none,” Col. Lane Marshall, Fort Indiantown Gap’s garrison commander, stated in the release. “And that is a direct result of the men and women that make up our team. Each one works tirelessly to ensure that our customers have the resources and support they need to meet their training objectives.”

FITG recently upgraded its World War II era facilities and houses “numerous ranges, training facilities and simulators and regularly hosts personnel from all branches of the military, both active-duty and reserve-component, as well as foreign militaries, first responders, law enforcement and state and federal agencies,” as stated in the release.

The next highest ranking facilities are Camp Shelby in Mississippi with 618,643 man-days, and Fort Pickett in Virginia with 430,915 man-days, the release states.

