Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Strong Cold Front Will Bring Severe Storms To Region: Here's What's Coming
News

New Target Opening Soon In Lebanon County, Plus They're Hiring

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A map showing the new Target location and the close Target storefront in Lancaster County.
A map showing the new Target location and the close Target storefront in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite; Street View)

Just in time for the holiday season, Target has announced the grand opening of a new location in Lebanon County. 

Target plans to celebrate the official grand opening of the store, located at 1745 Quentin Road on Nov. 6, a spokesperson for the company told Daily Voice.

The new retail location will be approximately 117,000 sq. ft.

"The store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community," the spokesperson said. "As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests."

To view and apply for current Lebanon Quentin Road job openings click here

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.