New Target Opening Soon In Lebanon County, Plus They're Hiring

Just in time for the holiday season, Target has announced the grand opening of a new location in Lebanon County.

Target plans to celebrate the official grand opening of the store, located at 1745 Quentin Road on Nov. 6, a spokesperson for the company told Daily Voice.

The new retail location will be approximately 117,000 sq. ft.

"The store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community," the spokesperson said. "As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests."

To view and apply for current Lebanon Quentin Road job openings click here.

