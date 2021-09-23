Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Lebanon Man Fatally Struck

Jillian Pikora
The intersection where the crash occurred.
The intersection where the crash occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Lebanon man died hours after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, according to area police.

The 59-year-old man was struck while crossing East Cumberland Street at North Lincoln Avenue around 7 a.m.

He was taken to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The 78-year-old driver stayed on the scene and assisted police with their investigation.

Speed was not considered a factor but the investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity has not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

