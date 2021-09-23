Lebanon Man Fatally Struck

A Lebanon man died hours after being hit by a car on Thursday morning, according to area police.

The 59-year-old man was struck while crossing East Cumberland Street at North Lincoln Avenue around 7 a.m.

He was taken to a local medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

The 78-year-old driver stayed on the scene and assisted police with their investigation.

Speed was not considered a factor but the investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity has not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.