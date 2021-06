A resident in Lebanon County ordered a new television but instead received a box of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Pennsylvania State police.

The recipient of the television box full of drugs called police to Micro Drive in Union Township at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, say police.

Upon arrival police confirmed the television box was full of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

An investigation is ongoing.

