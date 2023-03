A Central Pennsylvania pub is casting various roles to star in a brand new commercial.

Mick's All American Pub in Lebanon is seeking a mom, dad, hungry daughter, grill cook and restaurant manager for the commercial.

The commercial will shoot on April 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lebanon. Roles pay $400 each.

