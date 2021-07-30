Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Drunk Man Pulls Down His Pants In Street In Lebanon County

Jillian Pikora
Edward Lee Toro.
A Lebanon County man pulled down his pants while standing in the street in front of multiple people, according to Palmyra Borough police.

Edward Lee Toro, 42, of Palmyra, was arrested on July 22 of incident exposure.

Police were called to a report of a drunk man exposing himself on 977 East Main Street on July 4 just before 11:30 p.m.

Toro was identified as the man who was standing and going along the street with his pants down-- exposing himself to multiple people.

He has been charged with the following:

  • M2 Indecent Exposure
  • S Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 19 at 8 a.m.

