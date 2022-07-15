Dead Dogs Found In Central PA Woman's Yard: State Police

A 62- year-old woman had dead dogs in her yard and a house full of fleas according to a release on Thursday, July 14 by the Pennsylvania state police.

State police from Newport station were called to Anita Zeiders' home in the 500 block of Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township between July 3 and July 13, according to the release.

Upon arrival, police found an undisclosed number of dead dogs in her yard and when they entered the home they discovered it was "covered with feces, fur, and fleas to a degree that the floor was not visible," police say.

Zeiders has been charged with two felonies for aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injuries or death, six misdemeanors for neglect of animals, and eight summary charges for the neglect of shelter and neglect of veterinary care for animals, according to court documents.

She was arrested and arraigned on Thursday, July 14 and she was released on her own recognizance, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth R. Frownfelter at 9 a.m. on July 29, her court docket details.

