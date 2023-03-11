Contact Us
Convict On THC, Amphetamines Backs Car Into Customer At Palmyra McDonald's, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Terrell Bryant and the McDonald's where he allegedly backed into a customer leaving the store.
Terrell Bryant and the McDonald's where he allegedly backed into a customer leaving the store. Photo Credit: Palmyra Borough PD (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A man high on THC-infused marijuana candies and amphetamines, backed into a customer leaving a center Pennsylvania McDonald's, authorities announced on March 7, 2023. 

Terrell Quincy Bryant, 42, of Steelton, was arrested after police arrived to reports of the "motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian," at the parking lot of Mcdonald's 901 East Main Street on Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:35 a.m., Palmyra police state in a release. 

He was found with Amphetamines and Marijuana/THC-infused candies, according to the release. A police investigation showed he struck the customer as he was exiting the door of the store, meaning Bryant backed up onto the curb and hit the building, the police said. 

Bryant was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and limitations on backing, the police stated in the release and court records confirm. 

His preliminary hearing, in this case, is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Carl R Garver on April 13 at 9 a.m., according to his latest court docket. 

He has a lengthy court record, court records show. He previously served over a year and a half in the Dauphin County Prison for theft, various drug charges, counterfeiting, and carrying an unlicensed firearm with his concurrent sentences starting in 2016, according to previous court documents. Prior to that, he served more than three years in prison in Cumberland County for separate incidents of theft in 2013, drug manufacturing in 2011, and fleeing, speeding, and driving under the influence in 2004, according to court records. 

