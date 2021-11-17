Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
News

Coca-Cola Truck With 44,000 Pounds Of Coke Products Crashes On I-81, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Interstate 81 Southbound
Interstate 81 Southbound Photo Credit: PennDOT

A Coca-Cola truck that was carrying approximately 44,000 pounds of coke products crashed along Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on I-81 in the southbound lanes between Route 72, Exit 90 and the I-78 East Allentown exit, between mile markers 90 and 89, around 1 p.m, according to PennDOT.

Two hours later all lanes remained closed, and it is unclear how long the roadway will remain closed.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.