Coca-Cola Truck With 44,000 Pounds Of Coke Products Crashes On I-81, Authorities Say

A Coca-Cola truck that was carrying approximately 44,000 pounds of coke products crashed along Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened on I-81 in the southbound lanes between Route 72, Exit 90 and the I-78 East Allentown exit, between mile markers 90 and 89, around 1 p.m, according to PennDOT.

Two hours later all lanes remained closed, and it is unclear how long the roadway will remain closed.

