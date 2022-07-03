Body Found At Lebanon Water Treatment Plant: Report

A body was found at a Lebanon County water treatment plant on Saturday, March 5, PennLive reports citing the police.

South Londonderry Township officials were called to the wastewater treatment facility’s west plant in the 700 block of Lingle Avenue around 7 a.m. on Mar. 5, the outlet reports.

The body has only been identified as male by officials to PennLive. No additional details were available when Daily Voice reached out to officials on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about unusual activity near the plant on Friday night or early Saturday are asked to call investigators at 717-838-1276.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

Editor's Note: Please note PennLive reports the location as a "Road" when it is in fact an "Avenue."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.