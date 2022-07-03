Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Body Found At Lebanon Water Treatment Plant: Report

Jillian Pikora
South Londonderry Township police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/South Londonderry Township police

A body was found at a Lebanon County water treatment plant on Saturday, March 5, PennLive reports citing the police.

South Londonderry Township officials were called to the wastewater treatment facility’s west plant in the 700 block of Lingle Avenue around 7 a.m. on Mar. 5, the outlet reports.

The body has only been identified as male by officials to PennLive. No additional details were available when Daily Voice reached out to officials on Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about unusual activity near the plant on Friday night or early Saturday are asked to call investigators at 717-838-1276.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

Editor's Note: Please note PennLive reports the location as a "Road" when it is in fact an "Avenue."

