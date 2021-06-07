Baby In Stroller Killed In Lebanon Crosswalk

A 15-week-old baby has died and it's mother is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Lebanon, say area police.

A 28-year-old woman is at Hershey Medical Center, where she was transported after she was struck while in a crosswalk at an intersection along PA Route 72, North 10th and Lehman streets around 10:53 a.m., according to police.

The 60-year-old man driving a pickup truck was stopped at a red light on Lehman Street, before turning east but proceeded just as the woman was crossing with her baby in it's stroller.

The vehicle hit the woman and baby stroller, according to a press release.

The baby suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, by the Lebanon County coroner, who has scheduled an autopsy.

The driver and a 4-year-old passenger in his vehicle were not injured.

The accident is part of an ongoing investigation, with officials not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

Lebanon City Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. Officials said if anyone witnessed the accident, please call 717-272-6611.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.