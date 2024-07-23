Mostly Cloudy 83°

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes Closes I-81 At Lebanon, Schuylkill Line: PennDOT

A fatal multi-vehicle crash has shuttered 10 miles of Interstate 81, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Tuesday, July 23. 

The traffic being detoured near the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 near Lebanon.

 Photo Credit: PennDOT/511PA
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened on I-81 North around 4:17 p.m., according to PennDOT. 

At least four vehicles were involved and multiple people have been taken to hospitals with injuries, officials say. One person reported passed away at the scene according to radio dispatch, but additional information was not available at the time of publishing.

The interstate has been closed from Exit 90: PA 72 - Lebanon to Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove. 

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details. Check back here for updates. 

