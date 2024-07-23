Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crashes Closes I-81 At Lebanon, Schuylkill Line: PennDOT

The crash happened on I-81 North around 4:17 p.m., according to PennDOT.

At least four vehicles were involved and multiple people have been taken to hospitals with injuries, officials say. One person reported passed away at the scene according to radio dispatch, but additional information was not available at the time of publishing.

The interstate has been closed from Exit 90: PA 72 - Lebanon to Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details. Check back here for updates.

