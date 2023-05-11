Missing Franklin County Man Sought By PA State Police

Evan Small was last seen at his home in the 18000 block of Fannettsburg Road W in Fannettsburg, Metal Township around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2023, police detailed in the release.

He is described as 5'10" tall, with red or auburn hair, and brown eyes, according to PSP.

Small was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, a gray fleece-lined hoodie, jeans, and boots, as explained in the release.

Anyone with information on Small’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 717-264-5161.

