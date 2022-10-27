Warning Issued Of Psychedelics In Packaging Similar To Popular Halloween Candy: PA State Police

The Pennsylvania state police want parents to know about some psychedelic drugs— that could cause seizures— in packaging similar to popular candies your child might receive while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The items THC and Psilocybin edibles mimic popular candies such as Nerds, Laughy Taffy, Sour Warheads, Wonka bars, and several other items pictured.

These drugs are connected to an increase in seizures of THC- and psilocybin-infused edibles in these wrappers, state police have observed.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive substance extracted from cannabis. Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms.

These products could be confused with candy and accidentally distributed to children during trick-or-treat nights.

PSP is not aware of any incidents where these products were distributed to children but is reminding parents, guardians, and caretakers of the importance of thoroughly checking all candy and candy packaging children may receive during Halloween.

Anyone coming into possession of these products should contact their local police. Parents should immediately contact 911 for medical assistance if a child unknowingly ingests such products.

