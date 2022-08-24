Alligators 'Stolen', Couple Cited For Illegal Exotic Animals In Lebanon County

"I’m pretty sure someone came into my property last night and stole two of my alligators right out of their enclosure!," Lebanon County resident Brandy Kay Gwynn posted on Facebook on Sunday, August 21.

Brandy, owner of "Decaying Forest Oddities, Tattoos & Piercings" and her tattoo artist husband Erik have been posting about the missing 3 to 4-foot-long alligators for several days.

The couple has had "Cleo for about a year in a half and have had Georgia since last week," they told Fox 43.

The alligators had been kept in an enclosed pond in a space located in the backyard, according to multiple media outlets.

“I just want them home, and I don’t want them to end up in a creek or lake or somewhere where they can hurt the public,” Gwynn said in an interview with Lancaster Online.

The Gwynns have been cited for "unlawfully owning a vicious exotic animal as a pet," according to WGAL News 8.

The specific law cited is "North Cornwall Township Nuisance Ordinance #315," Shawna Urban, an administrative assistant with the township told Lancaster Online on Wednesday, August 23. The ordinance stated its "unlawful for any person to harbor or keep a vicious animal or illegal exotic animal within the Township," in Article III.

The police are continuing to search for the animals.

Anyone with information on where the alligators are located should call the North Cornwall Township Police Department at 717-274-0464.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.