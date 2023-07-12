Helicopter Called To Crash In Lebanon Co.: Authorities (Update)

The crash happened at the intersection of Prescott Drive and Kercher Avenue in North Lebanon Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The call to the crash came into the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services dispatchers at 7:56 a.m. on July 12, 2023.

Initially entrapment was reported, according to dispatch. It is not clear if that was still the case were emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The exact number of patients and vehicles involved has not been released.

A helicopter was called to the scene shortly before 8:30 a.m. according to dispatch.

Prescott Drive was closed in both directions at Kercher Avenue and traffic disruptions were reported at the nearby intersections, but Prescott Drive reopened shortly before 10 a.m., according to PennDOT.

Kercher Avenue has stop signs at Prescott Drive, which does not, as seen on Google Maps. Area police have not released a statement on the crash as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

