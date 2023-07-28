Grenade Found In Lebanon Park, Police Say

A man told the Lebanon City police that he found the grenade while walking in Coleman Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

He contacted the police and turned the bomb over the following day.

The Lebanon City resident and police returned to the park where he said he found the device but they "were unable to locate additional devices or any other evidence," as stated in a release on Friday, July 28.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad later investigated "and took possession of the device for later disposal," at the request of the city police.

The police released the following statement following this explosive discovery:

"The Lebanon City Police Department believes because of the device type, condition and where it was located that it was most likely discarded and not placed in a targeted location."

The police also noted that "this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public."

They also remind the public not to touch or disturb any suspicious items or devices you may find.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.