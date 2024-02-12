Four-Vehicle Crash Sends Van Into Hookah Store: Lebanon City Police

The Lebanon City Police were called to a "vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a structure" in the 900 block of Cumberland Street at 5:28 a.m. on Feb. 10, according to a release by the department.

Investigators believe the van seen slammed into the front of Hookah Island (see the main photo) had been changing lanes when it struck a vehicle (not pictured) forcing that vehicle into another (also not pictured) while it continued into the white van (pictured) which was parked on the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle that started the series of unfortunate events and ended up inside the store was found at fault and "will be cited for the appropriate violations," the police said.

Their name was not released.

No injuries were reported.

