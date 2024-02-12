Overcast 47°

Four-Vehicle Crash Sends Van Into Hookah Store: Lebanon City Police

A four-vehicle crash sent a van into a hookah store on Saturday, Lebanon City police announced on Feb. 12. 

The scene of the van crash into Hookah Island In Lebanon.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police
Jillian Pikora
The Lebanon City Police were called to a "vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a structure" in the 900 block of Cumberland Street at 5:28 a.m. on Feb. 10, according to a release by the department. 

Investigators believe the van seen slammed into the front of Hookah Island (see the main photo) had been changing lanes when it struck a vehicle (not pictured) forcing that vehicle into another (also not pictured) while it continued into the white van (pictured) which was parked on the side of the road.  

The driver of the vehicle that started the series of unfortunate events and ended up inside the store was found at fault and "will be cited for the appropriate violations," the police said. 

Their name was not released. 

No injuries were reported. 

