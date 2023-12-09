A Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket worth $100,000 is sent to expire on Jan. 7, 2024 — a year from the date it was drawn.

The lottery player purchased ticket number 00025471 at Zweiers located at 505 South Lincoln Avenue in Lebanon.

For them to claim the prize, the ticket must be filed with the PA Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The lottery commission recommends that the winner signs the back of the ticket, and calls the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to schedule a time to stop by a lottery office and claim their prize. All PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended. PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to visitors.

The commission noted in the release that:

"By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date."

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time, using self-service scanners found at retailers or with the Ticket Checker on the Lottery’s Official App.

