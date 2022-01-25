Televisions Worth $28K Stolen In Central Pennsylvania: State Police

One person in Pennsylvania is either selling or watching 14 high-end televisions, according to state police.

A person took 14 Samsung UN85AU8000FXZA 85 inch televisions valued at $2,000 apiece– for a total of $28,000– from a shipping container in Lebanon County, according to a release by state police.

The theft was reported after the shipping container or trailer, operated by Hub Group, was reported missing or stolen from a parking lot in Jonestown, Union Township on the morning of Jan. 3, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

