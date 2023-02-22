Oklahoma Woman Struck Dead In Hit-Run At Bell & Evans In Lebanon County: PSP

A hit-and-run involving a tractor-trailer has left an Oklahoma dead outside a Lebanon County Chicken processing plant, authorities say.

Modrel Songer, 64, of Valliant, OK, was found unconscious outside the Bell and Evans plant on US Route 222 on Friday, February 17, 2023, around 9 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“It was determined the victim was struck and run over by a truck tractor in the east trailer parking area. The victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office,” as written in the PSP release.

Neither the woman nor the truck driver was not employed by Bell and Evans but both were "employed by a third-party company," the police state in the release. The company involved is Kl Harring Transportation, LLC, according to the Occupation Safety and Health Administration.

The plant has a bus stop outside the entrance near where the woman was found and that particular entrance has numerous signs showing no tractor-trailers are allowed, according to Google Maps Street View.

PSP and OSHA are investigating.

