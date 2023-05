The crash happened at mile marker 92 in Southern Lebanon County just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The tractor-trailer overturned and spilled diesel fuel— closing both lanes through Exit 100 into Schuylkill County, according to Schreffler.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

