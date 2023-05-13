Wife ID'd After Hunting Club Dismemberment In GA, Husband Arrested In PA

The 40-year-old was found strewn across three miles of the hunting club grounds in Liberty and Mcintosh Counties on December 2, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation explained in the release.

The following day the investigation into her identity began and on Jan. 5, 2023, the GBI announced that forensic analysis determined that her body had been placed in the field since Nov. 27, 2022. They also released an artist's sketch of the then-unknown Mindi.

The Kassotis’ had married on Oct. 6, 2016, at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia. They then lived in Alexandria, VA before moving to Savannah, GA where they were living at the time of Mindi’s death, according to GBI and the couple's wedding announcement.

The GBI interviewed family members and obtained DNA swabs for comparison to the profile created through genealogy DNA. She was identified based on the DNA results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to GBI.

"Nicholas James Kassotis, aka Nicholas Killian James Stark, age 40, was arrested on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania," GBI stated in the release.

He has been charged with "malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and removal of body parts from (the) scene of death or dismemberment," GBI explained in the release.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Mindi was originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2006 from Armstrong State University and a Master of Arts in public and international affairs in 2010 from Virginia Tech. She went on to work as a legal assistant at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a global law firm with offices in Washington, D.C., then she joined the New York City-based Markle Foundation to help open and manage a new office in Washington, D.C., by the time she married she was a writer and business owner, according to her wedding announcement and Armstrong Magazine.

Any funeral or memorial details for Mindi have not been shared publicly.

Nicholas "has a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University, a Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University School of Law and is pursuing a Master of Laws in national security law from Georgetown University Law Center. He is a judge advocate in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Navy," according to the wedding announcement. It is unknown who is representing him at this time.

