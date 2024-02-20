VA Man Who Came To PA For Sex With Child Goes To Prison: DA

Tanner Iskra, 38 of the 2100 block of Harpoon Drive, Stafford, VA, pleaded guilty in Sept. 2023 to attempted statutory sexual assault (11 years older), attempted corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility, DA Heather Adams detailed in the release.

Iskra was sentenced to 11-23 months in prison, eight years of probation, and he must register as a sex offender with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life. East

Iskra was caught in a Human Trafficking Task Force sting in June 2022. A member of the HTTF posed as a family member of a 13-year-old girl, DA Adams' explained. Iskra then agreed to pay $200 to have sex with for an hour with the child. Then he drove to Lancaster County for the meetup with the child.

“The defendant was in fact looking to have sex with a child,” Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said to Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, who ordered the sentence. “Nothing can change those facts.”

"To drive all the way from where you live to here was plenty of time for you to think about what you were doing,” Judge Reinaker said to the defendant. “But you didn’t.”

Lampeter Township Police Detective Christopher Jones filed charges.

