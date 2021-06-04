Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Rollover Crash Closes Route 222 North In Manheim Township

Jillian Pikora
Traffic stalled on Route 222 in Lancaster County
Traffic stalled on Route 222 in Lancaster County Photo Credit: PennDOT 511pa

All northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed as of noon due to a rollover crash in Manheim Township Tuesday.

The crash happened at 11:18 a.m. near Bushong Road, Manheim police said.

The northbound side of the road was closed at Route 30 and Route 272 interchanges.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and plan alternate routes of travel. Extensive traffic delays are expected. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

