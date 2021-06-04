Rollover Crash Closes Route 222 North In Manheim Township

All northbound lanes of Route 222 were closed as of noon due to a rollover crash in Manheim Township Tuesday.

The crash happened at 11:18 a.m. near Bushong Road, Manheim police said.

The northbound side of the road was closed at Route 30 and Route 272 interchanges.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and plan alternate routes of travel. Extensive traffic delays are expected. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

