'Tim Allen' Who Killed Woman, Shot 3 People Arrested: Lancaster Police

The 20-year-old Timothy "Tim" Allen of Lancaster— who shares the same name as the Home Improvement and The Santa Clause star— turned himself over to the Lancaster City police at the station at 1:40 p.m. on June 26, 2023.

Amdrella Cartel, 27, of Lancaster, was among the three people shot in the 600 block of North Plum Street just before 3 a.m. on June 17, 2023— she died at the scene, police said.

Two other people were also shot, but their "gunshot-related injuries" were non-life threatening, police said.

Through the course of the investigation, Allen was identified as the alleged shooter. He was charged by Detective Austin Krause with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Attempt Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, ten counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Carrying a Firearm without a License.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest on the 18th.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled at the time of publishing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.