Tiffany Anne Mercer recent of Gap but previously of Bowmansville, Landisville, and Lancaster, punched a trooper on Dogwood Lane in Salisbury Township around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to the PA State Police release.

Troopers Michael Artale and Zachary Cianflone had been called to the Crestwood Mobile Home Park for a report of a domestic disturbance. They arrived in their duty uniforms in a marked patrol vehicle. When they located the home they were called to, Mercer stumbled out with "glassy and bloodshot" eyes and smelling of alcohol, as detailed in the court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Mercer told them she was "tired of dealing with all this and advised she wanted to go to jail," as stated in the affidavit. She explained that she argued with the person she was living with but she cannot live somewhere else "due to being on house arrest for a DUI."

During the conversation, she was "combative and hostile" and kept touching the two troopers even when asked not to, as stated in the affidavit. While Artale was speaking to the other resident of the mobile home, Mercer took a swing at Cianflone, after a few attempts she hit him in his body armor.

Artale asked her to stop, stating that she was under arrest, yet she resisted and Cianflone had to forcibly place her hands behind her back.

She has been charged with the following according to PSP and confirmed by court documents:

Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injuries to designated individuals.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting.

Summary Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact.

Summary Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement.

She had her preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller at 8 a.m. on Feb. 28, where her bail was set at $10,000. She remains in the Lancaster County Prison. Her preliminary hearing is also set before Judge Sheller at 1:30 p.m. on March 8, as detailed in her latest court docket.

Mercer has a criminal record for driving under the influence multiple times and harassment, records show and was serving probation for her second DUI at the time of this latest offense.

Under her previous name of "Mosch," she had had a record of recklessly endangering others, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, public drunkenness, and possession of marijuana, as detailed in previous dockets.

The child endangerment charge was from Dec. 20, 2006, when she "stumbled and fell onto the sidewalk when she left the Belvedere Inn, 402 N. Queen St., holding [an] infant, shortly before 7 p.m.," Lancaster Online reported at the time, note that the infant required a trip to Lancaster General Hospital.

She served Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for the charges, according to dockets from the case.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article has been updated after receiving the requested court documents.

